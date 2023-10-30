Mike Stern Band featuring Dennis Chambers, Jimmy Haslip, Bob Franceschini, and Leni Stern

One of the great jazz guitarists of his generation, 6x Grammy-nominated Mike Stern has the unique ability to play with the finesse and lyricism of Jim Hall, the driving swing of Wes Montgomery and the turbulent, overdriven attack of Jimi Hendrix. Growing up in the Washington, D.C. area, Stern revered all three of those guitar immortals, along with such potent blues guitarists as Albert and B.B. King. Aspects of those seminal influences can be heard in his playing on the 18 recordings he has released as a leader or in his acclaimed sideman work for Miles Davis, Billy Cobham, the Brecker Brothers, Jaco Pastorius, Steps Ahead, David Sanborn, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Joe Henderson and the all-star Four Generations of Miles band.

A player of remarkable facility whose searing lines are informed mainly by bebop and the blues while also carrying a rock-tinged intensity, Stern made his mark with Miles Davis in the early ‘80s before launching his solo career in 1985. Since then he has released 18 recordings as a leader, six of which were nominated for GRAMMY® Awards. Stern’s latest Concord Jazz release, Eleven, is an encounter with Grammy-winning keyboardist-composer-producer Jeff Lorber.

Born in Boston on January 10, 1953, Stern grew up in Washington, DC, then returned to Boston to study at the Berklee College of Music where he met and befriended fellow Berklee students like guitarists John Scofield and Bill Frisell, bassist Jeff Berlin, drummers Steve Smith and Vinnie Colaiuta. He got his first big break in 1976 going out on tour with Blood, Sweat & Tears, appearing on the group’s studio More Than Ever and live album In Concert that year and also on 1977’s Brand New Day. After touring and recording for two years with the popular rock band he was recruited by former Mahavishnu Orchestra drummer Billy Cobham for a stint in his powerhouse fusion band Glass Menagerie from 1979 to early 1981. Stern was subsequently recruited by Miles Davis and was part of the jazz legend’s celebrated comeback band (with bassist Marcus Miller, drummer Al Foster, percussionist Mino Cinelu and saxophonist Bill Evans), making his public debut with Miles on June 27, 1981 at the KIX nightclub in Boston (a performance documented on the 1982 live album We Want Miles). During his three-year period with Miles, Stern appeared on two other recordings with the jazz maestro – 1981’s Man with the Horn and 1983’s Star People. He later toured with Jaco Pastorius’ Word of Mouth Band from 1983 through 1985 then returned to Miles’ lineup for a second tour of duty that lasted close to a year.

