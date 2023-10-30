Jazz is Dead: Blue Note Records 85th Anniversary

Thursday, February 1, 2024

The Neptune Theatre, Seattle

Blue Note Records marks its 85th Anniversary with a US Tour starring “The Blue Note Quintet” – emerging stars united to honor the label’s legacy and support today’s diverse artists. Gerald Clayton, 6-time Grammy nominee, leads as Musical Director and Pianist, praised by President Don Was for his innovation. The ensemble includes vibraphonist Joel Ross, Saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins, Drummer Kendrick Scott, and Bassist Matt Brewer.

Gerald Clayton, a Grammy-nominated pianist and composer, released Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard on Blue Note Records. Collaborating with icons like Diana Krall, Terence Blanchard, and Charles Lloyd, Clayton is Director of Next Generation Jazz Orchestra.

Joel Ross, vibraphonist-composer, debuted with the Edison Award-winning record KingMaker to critical acclaim. His third release, The Parable of the Poet, delves into self-awareness. Ross spotlights fellow artists Immanuel Wilkins and more, embracing collective improvisation.

Saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins’ empathetic sound resonates in Omega, named 2020’s top Jazz Album by The New York Times. The quartet returns in his sophomore album, The 7th Hand, exploring presence and nothingness.

Kendrick Scott, Houston-born drummer, toured with Herbie Hancock and Charles Lloyd. With albums like We Are The Drum and A Wall Becomes A Bridge, Scott thrives as a leader and collaborator.

Matt Brewer, bassist, known for worldwide collaborations, studied at Juilliard School and worked with esteemed musicians. His journey from Interlochen Arts Academy to international stages, showcases his mastery.

Blue Note Records’ 85th Anniversary Tour resonates with diverse talents, uniting past and present. As these musicians honor tradition and innovate, they affirm the label’s enduring influence on the world of jazz.

