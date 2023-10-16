The Triplets of Belleville

Saturday, November 4 at 3:00 and 7:30 p.m.

Tacoma Armory, Tacoma

Animated French feature The Triplets of Belleville swept the globe in 2003, garnering dozens of awards and nominations, while capturing the hearts of admirers along the way. Experience a cinema-concert screening of the film with the composer Benoît Charest leading his eight-piece Le Terrible Orchestre de Belleville in a live performance of the original score. Much of the joie de vivre of the film came from the Oscar-nominated soundtrack by Charest, which captivated audiences and transported them to the streets of 1920s Paris. Enjoy the misadventures of a kidnapped Tour de France cyclist, his would-be rescuer grandmother, and the titular trio of larger-than-life divas, all accompanied by the speakeasy sounds from a live orchestra. Ride your bike the show and meet up with fellow cyclists!

The Triplets of Belleville is rated PG-13.

In conjunction with our presentation of the beloved cycling-themed movie, The Triplets of Belleville, we are hosting a Bike Carnival for Saturday afternoon, November 4th, from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 pm. The event will include bicycle games and an exposition of unusual bikes, safety information, vendors, food, drink, and more. The event is free and open to the public and co-presented with our fellow Hilltop neighbor, Second Cycle.

Entry deadline is October 23, 2023.