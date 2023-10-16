Jeremy Pelt Quintet

Tuesday, November 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Jeremy Pelt has become one of the preeminent young trumpeters within the world of jazz. Forging a bond with the Mingus Big Band very early on, as his career progressed, Pelt built upon these relationships and many others which eventually lead to collaborations with some of the genre's greatest masters. These projects include performances and recordings with Roy Hargrove, Cliff Barbaro, Keter Betts, Bobby "Blue" Bland, Ravi Coltrane, Frank Foster, Winard Harper, Jimmy Heath, Vincent Herring, John Hicks, Charli Persip, Ralph Peterson, Lonnie Plaxico, Bobby Short, Cedar Walton, Frank Wess, Nancy Wilson and The Skatalites, to name a few.

His recordings and performances have earned him critical acclaim, both nationally and internationally. Pelt has been featured in the Wall Street Journal by legendary jazz writer and producer, Nat Hentoff, and was voted “Rising Star” on the trumpet, five years in a row by Downbeat Magazine and the Jazz Journalist Association. His latest release is The Art of Intimacy, Vol. 2 (HighNote 2023).

Pelt...maintains a consistent forward momentum, while he transmits a modern-day sense of urgency with his songs. – Ron Wynn, JazzTimes

Entry deadline is October 23, 2023.