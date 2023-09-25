The Northwest Chocolate Festival

October 7 - 8

The Meydenbauer Center, Bellevue

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Welcome to the best gathering of artisan chocolate makers in the world. Be prepared to delight your senses with milk chocolate, dark chocolate, inclusion bars, decadent desserts, truffles, bonbons, and caramels – all made by hand with the finest ingredients. Get your taste buds ready for a weekend of pure bliss.

We are excited to present the world’s top education workshops, the best chocolate exhibitors, and indulgent chocolate tastes!

Acclaimed as the TOP SHOW for CHOCOLATE in North America and one of the best shows for Chocolate in the world for the past 15-years running – we are proud to “Celebrate and Educate the Chocolate Lover in All” for Two Full Days in October with you.

Entry deadline is October 2, 2023.

