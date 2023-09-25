Grace Love

Tuesday, October 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitiriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

KEXP’s Dusty Henry interviewed Love for the Local Artist Spotlight program and described Love as “…something of an icon in the Northwest…Love’s voice has emerged as a defining focal point. Her vibrant performances have continued to convert fans over the years, feeling like celebrations in themselves.”

Seattle-based Grace Love returns with an unapologetic and gritty new alternative Soul Fusion Sound. Representing Washington State alongside her Memphis roots, Grace Love has been performing her authentic, contemporary and soulful sound to today’s music scene by challenging music genre boundaries. Performing both across the US and internationally since 2009, Grace Love’s sound with this single has a raw and profound perspective showing her musical experience, which is backed by the Seattle Symphony and Quincy Jones.

“She unveils a splendid R&B/soul journey, led by her powerful and flawless vocal performances. With her relatable lyrical content and her sincere interpretations, she brings the music to another level of quality.” - The Further

Grace Love’s tenacity and growth as an artist has evolved to this current era of careful musical curation combined with passion, reborn into always learning. This new body of work, both this track and her recently released EP, showcase a completely new angle for Grace Love, emulating a sound similar to Kasabian and Royal Blood but doesn’t shy away from Love’s vocal wheelhouse bearing similarity to a masterful blend of Brittney Howard and Muddy Waters.

Entry deadline is October 2, 2023.