Winthrop Rhythm & Blues Festival

July 21 - 23

The Blues Ranch, Winthrop

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Located at the Blues Ranch on the Methow River in the resort town of Winthrop, Washington, the Winthrop Rhythm & Blues Festival is a three-day event packed full of exciting national and regional entertainment for all ages. There is on-site camping, food and craft vendors, portable showers, and a beer garden. The Blues Ranch is the perfect setting for one of Washington’s finest music festivals. We look forward to another great year and hope to see YOU at the 36th Annual Winthrop Rhythm and Blues Festival!!

Entry deadline is May 8, 2023.