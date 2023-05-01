CLASSICS VI: BLUES, TANGOS & RHAPSODIES

Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Pantages Theater, Tacoma

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Sarah Ioannides, conductor

Claudio Constantini, bandoneon & piano

Price: Ethiopia’s Shadow in America

Constantini: Concerto for Bandoneon & OrchestraGershwin: Rhapsody in BlueGershwin: American in Paris

GLOBAL MELANGE: Multi-instrumentalist and composer Claudio Constantini will share his unique style that fuses classical, contemporary and Latin music genres in his performance of two pieces—his own tango-inspired Concerto for Bandoneon and Gershwin’s gem of symphonic jazz, Rhapsody in Blue. Written in 1932, Florence Price’s Ethiopia’s Shadow in America expresses the poignant experience of enslaved Africans in the United States. Gershwin’s rollicking An American in Paris portrays “the impressions of an American visitor in Paris as he strolls about the city, listens to the various street noises and absorbs the French atmosphere.”

Entry deadline is May 8, 2023.

