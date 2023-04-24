ZACH

May 3 - 28

ArtsWest, Seattle

A satirical comedy that lovingly skewers the popular tropes of the 90s teen sitcom, ZACH introduces us to the lives and loves of Gina and P.J., a Black girl and a Latino boy at an affluent, majority-white Southern California high school. P.J., a lovesick surfer boy, and Gina, a budding fashionista, are overjoyed when they’re invited into the inner circle of Zach, the white, charismatic, prank-happy new kid at school. But when Zach plans a new prank that goes too far, P.J. and Gina must race to stop him before it’s too late – and along the way, learn to see their peers, and themselves, with fresh eyes.

Winner, 2021 Young-Howze Theatre Award, Best Comedic Writing

“A witty, nostalgic and challenging piece.” – ArtsWave

“A healing balm…it unapologetically says you are too unique for a theme song to make everything better.” – The Young-Howze Journal

