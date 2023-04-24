The Squirrel Plays

April 27 - May 20

12th Avenue Arts, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Mirror Stage is thrilled to present the US premiere of The Squirrel Plays by Mia McCullough at 12th Ave Arts, April 27 through May 20, 2023—our first fully-staged production in more than 10 years. A deeply dark comedy about choice(s) and consequences, The Squirrel Plays is a cycle of three short plays: Infestation, Compensation, and Eradication.

Tom and Sarah finally find the suburban house of their dreams with probably the nicest garden on the market. Everything is blissful, until an unwanted squirrel gets trapped in the attic, interrupting their lives and causing a rift in their marriage. Once an exterminator, the neighborhood association, and animal control all get involved, violence and turmoil unsettle the entire subdivision.

Directed by Suzanne M. Cohen, The Squirrel Plays features Angie Bolton, Caitlin Frances Branston, Emily Hoffman, Jason Marr, Valerie Ryan Miller, and Serin Ngai. Set design by Craig B. Wollam, Light design by Savannah Van Leuvan, Costume design by Julia Logan Trimarco, Prop design by Jessamyn Bateman-Iino, and Sound design by Andi Villegas.

Infestation premiered in 2007 in Chicago’s RhinoFest as The Play About the Squirrel. Infestation and Compensation were presented at The Wandsworth Fringe Festival in London and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland in 2018. Infestation was published in the Applause Theatre and Cinema Books publication of The Best American Short Plays 2018-2019.

Entry deadline is May 1, 2023.

