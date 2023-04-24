NPR Music TINY DESK CONTEST On The Road

Friday, June 23 at 7 p.m.

Nectar Lounge, Seattle

NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Contest is hitting the road! Join us this summer for a one-of-a-kind concert experience showcasing the incredible talent of the 2023 Contest Winner, plus some amazing Tiny Desk Contest artists from each city.

Nearly 6,000 unsigned bands and artists entered the Tiny Desk Contest in 2023. Our judges picked one winner who will get to perform behind the Tiny Desk at NPR’s headquarters, and we discovered many great musicians along the way. Now, we’re teaming up with Member stations to take the show across the country this summer.

The 2023 Tiny Desk Contest is presented by Capital One and supported by Guayaki Yerba Mate.

Entry deadline is May 1, 2023.

