Tuesday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitiriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

"She has a miraculous voice, musical ability and technique, as well as an innate gift for entertaining a crowd." - Wall Street Journal

Veronica Swift is a Mack Avenue recording artist whose debut album Confessions was released in 2019. Her second release, This Bitter Earth (2021), earned her a five-star review in DownBeat magazine including the front cover on their November 2021 issue, the JazzTimes December cover, and L'academie du Jazz "Best Vocal Album" award in 2021.

Having made her mark on the international jazz scene as one of the star vocalists of her era, Veronica Swift has now expanded her style, establishing herself as a skilled rock and soul singer as well as a dynamic performer. Her third album TransGenre(2023) will venture into mixing jazz and classical with rock, soul, and funk paying homage to greats like Janis Joplin, David Bowie, Jimi Hendrix and Duke Ellington. Veronica's ability to transcend different styles, and fully embody them with authenticity to tell a story makes her one of the most skillful singers in any genre, and displays her theatrical approach as a performer and artist.

Raised in Charlottesville, VA and having grown up on the road with her parents (jazz pianist Hod O'Brien and vocalist Stephanie Nakasian), Veronica began her performing and recording career at age nine. As a child, she headlined at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's Club, and appeared at major US festivals such as the Telluride Jazz Fest. She went on to receive a Bachelor of Music Degree from University of Miami's Frost School of Music.

