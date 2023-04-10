Step Afrika!

April 20-22

Meany Hall, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

The acclaimed Step Afrika! is the world’s first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping — a polyrhythmic, percussive dance form that uses the body as an instrument. The company presents its latest work, Drumfolk, a powerful piece inspired by the Stono Rebellion of 1739. Step Afrika! blends songs, storytelling and dance to explore a little-known event in American history that led to some of our country’s most distinct performance traditions. New percussive forms took root when the beats found their way into the body of the people, the Drumfolk, in a way that would forever transform African American life and culture. Co-commissioned by Meany Center.

In the bodies of these skilled performers, the beat is obviously unstoppable.

— The New York Times

The ENCORE+ digital program for this performance is available to READ ONLINE

Dance Series generously underwritten by Delaney and Justin Dechant and Ira and Courtney Gerlich in honor of Katharyn Alvord Gerlich.​​

Entry deadline is April 16, 2023.