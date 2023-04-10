© 2023 Pacific Public Media
CLASSICS V: DANCING MALLETS & PULSING PERCUSSION

Published April 10, 2023 at 5:03 AM PDT
Sarah Ioannides, conductor
arx duo, percussion

Bartók: Romanian Folk Dances
Nick DiBerardino: Double Percussion Concerto – WORLD PREMIERE!
Beethoven: Symphony No. 7

RESONANT RHYTHM: Bartók invokes the rawness of Eastern European tunes originally played on fiddle or fife in his Romanian Folk Dances. Composer Nick DiBerardino conceives fantastical tales through his wide-ranging, story-driven musical language. His newest commission will be debuted in Tacoma by arx duo, the dynamic percussion team of Garrett Arney and Mari Yoshinaga. Beethoven’s renowned Symphony No. 7 synthesizes dance-like energy, serene solemnity and rousing wildness. LEARN MORE >

Entry deadline is April 16, 2023.

