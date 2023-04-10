CLASSICS V: DANCING MALLETS & PULSING PERCUSSION

Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Pantages Theater, Tacoma

Sarah Ioannides, conductor

arx duo, percussion

Bartók: Romanian Folk Dances

Nick DiBerardino: Double Percussion Concerto – WORLD PREMIERE!

Beethoven: Symphony No. 7

RESONANT RHYTHM: Bartók invokes the rawness of Eastern European tunes originally played on fiddle or fife in his Romanian Folk Dances. Composer Nick DiBerardino conceives fantastical tales through his wide-ranging, story-driven musical language. His newest commission will be debuted in Tacoma by arx duo, the dynamic percussion team of Garrett Arney and Mari Yoshinaga. Beethoven’s renowned Symphony No. 7 synthesizes dance-like energy, serene solemnity and rousing wildness. LEARN MORE >

