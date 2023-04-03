THING 2023

August 25-27

Historic Fort Worden, Port Townsend

“THING” is a 3-day festival of music and arts taking place August 25-27, 2023, at historic Fort Worden in Port Townsend, WA. The event features a tightly curated lineup of diverse performers with an emphasis on fresh discoveries and a vision to create an environment where all are welcomed and represented. This includes a distinctive mix of music, comedy, visual arts, speakers, and highlights from STG’s signature education and community programs.

Fort Worden is a former military base encompassing 434 acres with 12 miles of forested hiking trails, 2 miles of walkable saltwater beaches and commanding views of the Puget Sound. The historic property has evolved into a lifelong learning center in the magnificent setting of Port Townsend, WA. The festival features 4 stages including 2 outdoor stages, McCurdy Pavilion (former balloon hangar converted into a theatre) and the Wheeler Theatre (intimate art deco venue).

“THING is already WA’s best destination festival.” – Seattle Times

Entry deadline is April 9, 2023.

