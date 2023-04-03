© 2023 Pacific Public Media
KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ticket Giveaways

THING 2023

KNKX Public Radio
Published April 3, 2023 at 10:32 AM PDT
THING.png
consequence.net
  • THING 2023
  • August 25-27
  • Historic Fort Worden, Port Townsend

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

“THING” is a 3-day festival of music and arts taking place August 25-27, 2023, at historic Fort Worden in Port Townsend, WA. The event features a tightly curated lineup of diverse performers with an emphasis on fresh discoveries and a vision to create an environment where all are welcomed and represented. This includes a distinctive mix of music, comedy, visual arts, speakers, and highlights from STG’s signature education and community programs.

Fort Worden is a former military base encompassing 434 acres with 12 miles of forested hiking trails, 2 miles of walkable saltwater beaches and commanding views of the Puget Sound. The historic property has evolved into a lifelong learning center in the magnificent setting of Port Townsend, WA. The festival features 4 stages including 2 outdoor stages, McCurdy Pavilion (former balloon hangar converted into a theatre) and the Wheeler Theatre (intimate art deco venue).

“THING is already WA’s best destination festival.”  – Seattle Times

Entry deadline is April 9, 2023.

Ticket Giveaways
Related Content

Why Support KNKX?

You depend on KNKX for trusted, in-depth local news, music by knowledgeable hosts and enlightening NPR programs. We depend on members for more than half of our financial support.

Give Today