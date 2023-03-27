Jazz Funk Soul featuring Jeff Lorber, Everette Harp, and Paul Jackson Jr.

Thursday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitiriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

There are certain musicians for whom music is a calling and necessity. The evidence is heard in their inspired creations and witnessed in the gravitational force of their performances. Contemporary Jazz pioneers, Grammy winning pianist/keyboardist Jeff Lorber, Grammy nominated saxophonist Everette Harp and the late guitarist and multiple Grammy nominated Chuck Loeb, are three artists who exemplify this notion.

In 2014, after logging many miles on the road with one another, Lorber, Harp and Loeb formed Jazz Funk Soul with the mission of recreating on record the spontaneity and explosive chemistry of their live shows. Revered as three of the primary architects of Contemporary Jazz, the threesome’s credits collectively include millions of records sold and a Grammy win. Then, the world mourned the loss of guitarist, producer and composer Chuck Loeb on July 31, 2017. Loved not only for his superb musicianship by musicians and fans alike worldwide, Loeb was equally adored for his gentle and beautiful spirit.

Jazz Funk Soul is now the uniting of Lorber and Harp with guitarist Paul Jackson Jr. Jackson’s credits include work with everyone from Quincy Jones and Patti LaBelle to Michael Jackson and Daft Punk. Their 2019 release, Life And Times, celebrates the eternal inspiration and legacy that Chuck Loeb left behind and Life And Times is an impassioned and celebratory set that swings from the opening note to the album’s final chorus. Their irresistible recipe is simple - gorgeous melodies, unforgettable grooves, exhilarating solos and charged interplay. Life And Times assures us that the journey continues and reaffirms the precious gift of all of our Life And Times.

Pianist, composer and producer Jeff Lorber has been a major innovator on the creative music scene for over three decades. Along with maestros Herbie Hancock, Joe Sample and Bob James, Lorber is a groundbreaking Fender Rhodes pioneer. Having produced for everyone from Dave Koz to Kenny G, the Grammy nominated pianists’ long running acclaimed ensemble, Jeff Lorber Fusion, was a major force in Contemporary Jazz’s early beginnings. The Berklee College of Music alum’s 2014 CD Prototype with his Jeff Lorber Fusion scored a Grammy for ‘Best Contemporary Instrumental’ album.

Entry deadline is April 2, 2023.