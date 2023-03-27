Eliane Elias

Thursday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle

“It was Astrud Gilberto’s single of “The Girl from Ipanema,” released in 1964, that transformed the bossa nova into a global sensation. Now Eliane Elias continues the tradition with the release of Quietude which rivals the collaborative beauty and poetic minimalism of the iconic 1964 LP. “ – The Wall Street Journal

Hot off her 2022 GRAMMY® win for Best Latin Jazz Album and 2022 Latin GRAMMY® win for Best Latin Jazz/Jazz Album for Mirror Mirror, internationally acclaimed recording artist, pianist/singer/composer/arranger Eliane Elias' distinctive musical style and artistry is one of the most celebrated and recognizable sounds in jazz and Brazilian music. She blends her Brazilian roots and alluring voice with her virtuosic instrumental jazz, her classical and compositional skills, while she consistently displays her pianistic mastery and ability to integrate the many artistic roles she takes on.

On her new album, Quietude on Candid Records, Eliane, considered the reigning queen of bossa nova transports us into another world with a lusciously relaxing journey returning to the music of her Brazilian roots. A showcase of her sensuous Portuguese vocals, the piano takes a lower profile with her intoxicating, intimate singing prevailing often with acoustic guitar support. The vocalist-guitarist duo brings the authentic tradition, but in a very personal and expressive way through Eliane’s harmonic approach as revealed in these arrangements. “I like to make music that I personally would like to hear. This album makes me feel good, at peace and relaxed and I hope that listeners feel the same,” she says.

With 31 albums and over 2.4 million albums sold to date, Eliane Elias has a strong presence on Spotify with over 600,000 monthly listeners and over 27 million Spotify listens of her song “Little Paradise.” She has toured 74 countries, is a four-time Gold Disc Award recipient, a three- time Best Vocal Album winner in Japan and winner of the 2018 Edison Lifetime Achievement Award in Holland, to name a few accolades. Her 2019 and 2021 albums (Love Stories and Mirror Mirror) were both voted “Downbeat’s Best Album of the Year - Masterpiece” and as most of her previous releases, her recordings hit #1 on the jazz charts worldwide. To date Eliane has won two GRAMMY® Awards, two Latin GRAMMY® awards, and combined has been nominated 11 times in 5 different categories.

