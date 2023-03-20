Tuck and Patti

Tuesday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

"The best duet on the planet!" - Bobby McFerrin

For over 44 years, this unique, genre-crossing vocal/guitar duo has cast its passionate musical spell worldwide, capturing the hearts of lovers, the respect of jazz buffs and the jaw-dropping awe of guitarists and singers. Their recording career took off with 1988's groundbreaking Tears of Joy. Now, 13 albums later, they have toured the world incessantly as a duo, appearing at times alongside Miles Davis, Count Basie, George Benson, Chick Corea, Herbie Hancock and many others. They have long been regarded by musicians and critics as the standard for an improvising musical duo. Their music spans Duke Ellington, the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix--rock, pop, jazz, gospel, blues, folk, world and classical--classics and originals, but inevitably finally just sounds like Tuck & Patti. Transcending categorization, Tuck & Patti are known for individual virtuosity in service of the greater goal of expressing love, hope and gratitude through their musical collaboration.

To understand Tuck & Patti, start with the wellspring of love within them, then their music begins to make perfect sense. Married 41 years, Tuck Andress and Patti Cathcart continue to stoke the fires, not only of their own love, but also of their love of life and their passion for making music together. They have a long-standing tradition: Minimalist arrangements featuring Tuck's extraordinary virtuosity and Patti's rich mezzo soprano. Renowned for her remarkable ability to touch hearts directly with her voice, Patti is also the writer, arranger and producer. Without even blinking, Tuck-the-problem-solver brags, "Patti writes and arranges; I am just the orchestra."

Tuck and Patti have achieved a rare symbiotic musical relationship that sends critics scrambling for a reference point. They have been compared to every legendary duo you can imagine—from Fred & Ginger to the late Leonard Feather's ringing "Not since Ella Fitzgerald met Joe Pass on stage has there been so felicitious a mating as Tuck & Patti."

When they're not touring or recording, they teach as well as produce, record and mix other artists in their studio near San Francisco, part of their mission to use their expertise to help others realize their own dreams.

