Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra

Saturday, April 8 at 3:00 and 7:30 p.m.

Tacoma Armory, Tacoma

Audiences love the silent films of yesteryear - whether laughing out loud at the comedy of Charlie Chaplin or Buster Keaton, reeling in fear of the haunting Nosferatu, or cheering on the swashbuckling antics of Douglas Fairbanks. Andrew Greene's Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra brings back to life the authentic movie-going experience in grand fashion. Using the original silent movie "cues" from a library of over 15,000 pieces of original silent film music, the Peacherine Orchestra will have your audiences transported back to the fun and excitement of the 1910s and 1920s. Put on your flapper dresses, park your Model T down the street, and enjoy a trip back in time with the Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra!

This performance will be celebrating famous local ragtime composer Joe Jordan (1882-1971). Jordan was one of the more influential African American ragtime composers of his day, writing for Chicago’s first all-black theater, the Pekin Theater, and later writing for productions put on by Florenz Ziegfeld (of Ziegfeld Follies fame). He moved out to Tacoma in the 1940s and retired there, working both in real estate and as a musician, writing Tacoma’s Centennial Song in 1969 and performing at least once for Washington State’s Senate. The orchestra will be playing his big hit, “That Teasin’ Rag” from 1909, off of Joe Jordan’s personal copy of the piece. The selection was later adapted by the Original Dixieland Jazz Band (who popularized Jazz music in 1917) with their big hit “The Original Dixieland One Step.”

Entry deadline is March 26, 2023.