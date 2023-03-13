Seven Things I've Learned: An Evening with Ira Glass

Saturday, May 20 at 8 p.m.

Benaroya Hall, Seattle

“We live in a world where joy and empathy and pleasure are all around us, there for the noticing.”

— Ira Glass

“What’s amazing is how new This American Life sounds. It has this beat all to itself. These stories float right into your brain and lodge there.”

— The Nation

After a more than five-year absence, America’s favorite storyteller returns to Seattle’s Benaroya Hall for Seven Things I’ve Learned: An Evening with Ira Glass. In this unique talk, the star of This American Life shares lessons from his life and career in storytelling. Using audio clips, music, and video, he shares his creative inspirations, the things that drive his passion, and how his many failures and successes have informed his decisions.

Did he not want to wait a bit longer so he could learn more and round it up to 10? “I feel like with 10, you feel the audience ticking them off,” he says, hyperconscious as always about the interplay between story structure and the listeners’ interest levels. With the live content, however, he’s more relaxed: “The seven things change depending on my mood. So it’s a mix of some things that took me a long time to figure out, like how to tell a story on the radio, and then some things that just seem like fun things to tell an audience.”

About the artist:

Ira Glass is the host and creator of the public radio program This American Life. The show is heard each week by over 5 million listeners on public radio stations and podcast.

Glass began his career as an intern at National Public Radio’s network headquarters in Washington, DC in 1978, when he was 19 years old. He put This American Life on the air in 1995. He also served as an editor for the groundbreaking podcasts Serial, S-Town and Nice White Parents.

Under Glass’s editorial direction, This American Life has won the highest honors for broadcasting and journalistic excellence, including seven Peabody awards and the first Pulitzer Prize ever awarded for audio journalism in 2021. This American Life episode ‘The Giant Pool of Money’ was inducted into the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry, the first podcast ever so honored.

Entry deadline is March 19, 2023.