Ticket Giveaways

Maria Muldaur

KNKX Public Radio
Published March 13, 2023 at 5:02 AM PDT
  • Maria Muldaur
  • Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m.
  • The Triple Door, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Maria Muldaur is best known world-wide for her 1974 mega-hit “Midnight at the Oasis,” which received several Grammy nominations, and enshrined her forever in the hearts of Baby Boomers everywhere; but despite her considerable pop music success, her 55-plus year career could best be described as a long and adventurous odyssey through the various forms of American Roots Music. During the Folk Revival of the early '60s, she began exploring and singing early Blues, Bluegrass and Appalachian “Old Timey” Music, beginning her recording career in 1963 with the Even Dozen Jug Band and shortly thereafter, joining the very popular Jim Kweskin Jug Band, touring and recording with them throughout the '60s.

Entry deadline is March 19, 2023.

