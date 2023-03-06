Jamie Cullum

Wednesday, September 27 at 7:30 p.m.

The Moore Theatre, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Jamie Cullum is the UK’s best-selling Jazz artist of all time with 10 million records sold globally and spanning a career of 20 years which has seen him win an Ivor Novello award alongside multiple Grammy and Brit nominations. Jamie has performed alongside artists as diverse as Herbie Hancock, Kendrick Lamar, St Vincent, Lang Lang and collaborated with the likes of Pharrell and Clint Eastwood. The latter for whom he co-wrote the score for Eastwood’s critically acclaimed film ‘Gran Torino’.

As well as a Mercury Prize judge Jamie has carved out a career in taste making via his award winning Jazz show on BBC Radio 2 which has seen Jamie ear mark talent amongst UK and international artists from Gregory Porter to Jordan Rakei. But it has also seen him interview stars including Paul McCartney, Gil-Scott Heron, Kate Bush, Bill Murray and Metallica’s Lars Ulric.

—

Entry deadline is March 12, 2023.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**