Camille A. Brown & Dancers

March 16-18

Meany Center for the Performing Arts, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Camille A. Brown’s BLACK GIRL: Linguistic Play draws on the games little girls play to tell a story of Black female empowerment. One of the most important American choreographers of our time, Brown uses African American vernacular forms — social dancing, Double Dutch, hand-clapping games, ring shout — to evoke the self-discovery and playfulness of childhood in a work The New York Times calls “by turns, clever and tender.” Brown, a 2016 Guggenheim Fellow, Bessie Award winner and Tony Award nominee is known for imaginative works that address issues of identity and social justice.

A tour de force.

— The New York Times

Dance Series generously underwritten by Delaney and Justin Dechant and Ira and Courtney Gerlich in honor of Katharyn Alvord Gerlich.​​

—

Entry deadline is March 12, 2023.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**