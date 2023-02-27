© 2023 Pacific Public Media
Starbucks 26th Annual Hot Java Cool Jazz

KNKX Public Radio
Published February 27, 2023 at 9:49 AM PST
hjcj-2-2023-showpage.jpg
stgpresents.org

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

STG Presents Starbucks 26th Annual Hot Java Cool Jazz at the Paramount Friday, March 31 2023.

Join us in celebrating young talent in the making at Starbucks 26th Annual Hot Java Cool Jazz concert.

Hot Java Cool Jazz is part of Starbucks’ ongoing commitment to providing opportunities for young people in the local community. The benefit concert brings together five of the top high school jazz bands in the state in a non-competitive format in a premier venue. Hot Java has raised more than $1 million for local school jazz music programs since its inception in1995. The below five local high school bands will come together for a great swinging night of jazz.

Bellevue High School

Bothell High School

Roosevelt High School

Garfield High School

Mt. Si High School

Entry deadline is March 5, 2023.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**

