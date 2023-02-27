© 2023 Pacific Public Media
Published February 27, 2023 at 10:24 AM PST
With three Grammy wins, seven CMA Awards, and multiple national fiddle, guitar, and mandolin champion titles, Mark O’Connor’s music and career truly defies categories.

In his new partnership with Skyline Artists, Mark has created the “Mark O’Connor Duo” for performing arts centers. The concert features both his originals and classics, and it highlights his violin, guitar, mandolin and vocals along with his wife, Grammy-winning Maggie O’Connor.

Going back several decades, he’s been a member of legendary ensembles the David Grisman Quintet, The Dregs, and Strength In Numbers with Bela Fleck, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, and Edgar Meyer.

