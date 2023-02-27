Braxton Cook

Sunday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Madame Lou's, Seattle

Braxton Cook (born March 27, 1991 in Boston, Massachusetts) is an Emmy Award Winning Artist and one of this generation’s most exciting emerging voices in the Jazz world. Not only does he exhibit world-class virtuosity on the alto saxophone but he is also a uniquely talented vocalist, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and composer whose sound blends Jazz, Soul, and Alternative R&B into a fresh new sound all his own.

Braxton grew up in Greenbelt, MD and after several moves up and down the east coast his family settled in Silver Spring, Maryland. There, Braxton attended Springbrook High School and studied saxophone under the tutelage of world-class educator Paul Carr. After graduating from Springbrook High School (Silver Spring, MD) in 2009, Braxton attended Georgetown University and studied English with a concentration in African American Studies. In his free time, Braxton worked regularly in the D.C. Jazz scene on the historic U Street strip of Jazz clubs. By age 18, Braxton had already made quite a name for himself in the D.C., by leading his own band at Bohemian Caverns, HR-57, Twins Jazz and many other venues throughout the D.C. area.

In the Fall of 2011, Braxton decided to transfer from Georgetown to The Juilliard School to continue his studies and pursue his music career full-time. As just a freshman at The Juilliard School, Braxton met Grammy Award-nominated trumpeter Christian Scott and became a long-term member in Christian’s band honing his skills on the road. Braxton has been featured on several of Christian Scott’s studio albums, some of which include Stretch Music (2015), Diaspora (2017) and the Grammy-Award nominated album Emancipation Procrastination (2017). He also toured and performed with Christian McBride Big Band, Jon Batiste and Marquis Hill among others. During this time Braxton was also selected as a semi-finalist in the 2013 Thelonious Monk International Jazz Saxophone Competition.

