Judith Hill

Thursday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle

On her latest LP Baby, I’m Hollywood, Judith Hill unveils an ambitious, kaleidoscopic document detailing her journey of self-discovery. The 13-track record is a vibrant, defiant personal statement, a thorough excursion into the annals of Black music: past, present and future. Rich in throwback soul, stunning piano balladry, and swaggering psychedelic funk, the self-produced Baby, I’m Hollywood finds Hill liberated, focused and reborn. Bolstered by a spirited live band and her new attitude, she ruminates on pleasure, pain, celebration, and consequences, all of which inform this collection of finely-crafted stories-in-song.

“I wanted to personify Hollywood as a woman who’s a survivor. In my career, I’ve been through so many peaks and valleys, and the show must go on. The message is being persistent, bringing all of your pain and your story to the stage”, notes Hill.

Hailing from Los Angeles, CA, Judith Hill comes from a Japanese/African-American bi-racial musical family. Mother Michiko and father Robert (aka Pee Wee) met in a 1970’s funk band, and continue to perform in Judith’s backing ensemble, their contributions heard all over Baby, I’m Hollywood. After graduating from Biola University with a degree in Music Composition, Hill took off for France in 2007 to join French superstar Michel Polnareff’s touring band. Inspired upon returning to the States, Judith embarked on a meteoric ascent to soul singer, songwriter, and badass bandleader.

In a prolific, decade-long dream sequence, the singer collaborated with iconic artists across multiple platforms, genres and mediums. Hill was selected to duet with the late Michael Jackson on “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You” during his This Is It concerts in London. After his sudden passing in June 2009, Hill sang lead on a number at Jackson’s memorial service, putting her on the worldwide map in an instant. Judith’s rise to fame is explored in 20 Feet from Stardom, the documentary narrated by Morgan Freeman, where her performances helped win a Grammy for Best Music Film.

