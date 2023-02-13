CLASSICS III: RECONCILIATION

Dave Holland Trio feat. Kevin Eubanks and Eric Harland

Saturday, February 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitiriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Sarah Ioannides, conductor

Symphony Tacoma Voices (Geoffrey Boers, director)

Hai-Ting Chinn, soprano

Britten: Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes

Gregory Youtz: Suite from Tacoma Method (with multimedia)

Brahms: Symphony No. 4

OUSTED: Britten’s Four Sea Interludes tells the story of Peter Grimes, a psychologically troubled outcast from an English fishing village. Local composer Dr. Gregory Youtz sheds light on perhaps the most tragic chapter of Tacoma’s history in Tacoma Method, an opera about the wrongful expulsion of the city’s Chinese community. Brahms draws inspiration from Bach, Beethoven and Schumann in his deeply passionate Symphony No. 4, one of the most loved symphonies of the Romantic period. LEARN MORE >

