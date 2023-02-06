SHAKTI: 50th Anniversary Tour Featuring John McLaughlin & Zakir Hussain

Wednesday, September 6 at 7:30 p.m.

The Paramount Theatre, Seattle

Almost a half-century ago, Shakti startled the musical world…and in 2023, their journey continues.

An unprecedented transcontinental collaboration, Shakti united Eastern and Western musicians, and in the process forged the template for what is now called World Music. Their dynamic musical hybrid immediately enthralled audiences around the globe – and inspired generations of musicians, artists, and thinkers from all walks of life to embark on their own cross-cultural odysseys.

From the West came virtuoso British guitarist John McLaughlin, who arrived in New York in 1969 and immediately re-wired jazz via his work with Miles Davis and the Tony Williams Lifetime, of which he was a founding member. From the East came visionary tabla player Zakir Hussein, who had been performing with giants of Hindustani music since he was a child as the son of Ustad Alla Rakha – one of tabla’s greatest exponents, often seen accompanying sitar icon Ravi Shankar. A music shop owner in Greenwich Village connected the two, with Hussain giving McLaughlin lessons in Indian music that, over time, blossomed into jam sessions that started the pair on the path to what eventually became Shakti. “There wasn’t a first meeting,” Hussain recalls today. “It felt like a reunion of long-lost brothers…”

Entry deadline is February 12, 2023.

