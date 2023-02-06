Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Joe Bonamassa with Special Guests

Sunday, May 28 at 6 p.m.

Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre, Woodinville

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Hosting live performances since 1984, Chateau Ste Michelle's Concert Series has provided a stage to some of the most legendary artists in jazz, rock, blues and contemporary music including James Taylor, The Beach Boys, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Sarah McLachlan, just to name a few.

—

Entry deadline is February 19, 2023.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**