Dave Holland Trio feat. Kevin Eubanks and Eric Harland

Dave Holland Trio featuring Kevin Eubanks and Eric Harland

Wednesday, February 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitiriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

Dave Holland is a bassist, composer, bandleader whose passion for musical expression of all styles, and dedication to creating consistently innovative music ensembles have propelled a professional career of more than 50 years, and earned him top honors in his field including multiple Grammy awards and the title of NEA Jazz Master in 2017. From the electric whirlwind of Miles Davis’ electric band to the pioneering avant-garde quartet Circle to his own acclaimed big band, Holland has been at the forefront of jazz in many of its forms since his earliest days. He has never stopped evolving, reinventing his concept and approach with each new project while constantly honing his instantly identifiable voice. The Boston Globe praises Holland as “a master bassist and bandleader, one of the most sophisticated composers and arrangers in the jazz world.”

“The commander-in-chief of a first rate, cutting edge group has to be everything: creative genius and effective entrepreneur, power player and diplomat, steeped in experience but fresh and unjaded… Few current leaders exemplify the role as well as bassist Dave Holland” - DownBeat

Kevin Eubanks, guitarist and prolific composer. He is well known by many as the former Music Director of The Tonight Show band, appearing on the show 18 years (1992 - 2010). His laid back style and affability seems to belie the concentration and focus that have made him successful both as a consummate musician and a household name for late-night TV viewers.

Kevin was born into a musical household in Philadelphia, PA. His mother, Vera Eubanks, is a gospel and classical pianist and organist with a Masters Degree in music education. Kevin was thus exposed to world-class music in his formative years as he began violin lessons, his first instrument, at age seven. Kevin also studied the trumpet before making his commitment to the guitar which was solidified with his entrance to the world renowned Berklee College of Music in Boston from which he has received an ‘Honorary Doctorate’ degree. He has also received an ‘Honorary Doctorate’ degree from Redlands University in California.

