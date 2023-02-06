Cyrille Aimée Quartet

Wednesday, February 15 at 7:30 p.m.

The Triple Door, Seattle

KNKX presents.

Improvisation is not just a technique for Grammy Nominated artist Cyrille Aimée, it’s a way of life, one that has not only allowed her to share her engaging voice and sparkling creativity with the world, but has led her on an unexpected journey.

By opening herself to the whim of the moment, Aimée has ventured from singing on street corners in Europe to dazzling audiences at some of the world’s most prestigious jazz festivals; from sneaking out to sing in gypsy encampments in her native France to acting on Broadway; from braving the notoriously tough audiences at New York’s Apollo Theatre to being hailed by The Wall Street Journal as "one of the most promising jazz singers of her generation" and called a “rising star in the galaxy of jazz singers” by the New York Times.

Earlier in 2018, Aimée ended a chapter in her remarkable journey with the release of Cyrille Aimée Live (June 22, 2018 on Mack Avenue Records). Receiving widespread critical acclaim from The New York Times and Wall Street Journal, this release served as the finale of her longstanding band while bidding a fond adieu to the material recorded and presented in the past 5 years in a live setting. Always looking for the next adventure, Aimée quickly shifted to her forthcoming 2019 release celebrating the legendary Broadway songwriter Stephen Sondheim.

“In my case,” Aimée told a rapt audience at her 2015 TEDx Talk, “it’s more of a human adventure than a musical vocation that made me want to devote my life to this practice.”

Entry deadline is February 12, 2023.

