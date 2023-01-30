Gogo Penguin

Tuesday, May 2 at 8 p.m.

The Neptune Theatre, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Emotive, cinematic break-beat trio GoGo Penguin are back, playing music from their exhilarating new album Everything Is Going to Be OK – April 2023 (Sony records XXIM), together with songs from their luminous back catalogue. Bursting with the optimism of new beginnings, with a new drummer, a new record label and a subtly updated and developed sound, the band are ushering in a more sonically liberated era.

Everything Is Going to Be OK is born from a time of turbulence and loss. During a personally difficult period for the band, including deep personal loss and mourning, the studio offered the band a sanctuary from real life. The resulting project draws its strength from a shared understanding and empathy. Through our hardships, together, we will emerge stronger; everything is going to be ok.

—

Entry deadline is February 5, 2023.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**