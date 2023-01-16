Kandace Springs

Thursday, February 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

World renowned Blue Note / Capitol recording artist Kandace Springs’ latest album, released in March 2020, is her most personal work yet. Entitled The Women Who Raised Me, it is her loving tribute to the great female singers who inspired her to begin her journey towards becoming one of the premier jazz/soul vocalists of our time. The album will feature her unique interpretations of songs that she first heard growing up in Tennessee, and ranges from such classic icons as Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, and Carmen McRae, through 60’s legends Nina Simone and Dusty Springfield, and up to modern masters such as Sade and Lauryn Hill.

“My father used to play me records when I was young, and I fell in love right away with all these great singers”, says Springs. “I literally learned to do what I do by singing along with them. Ever since, I’ve wanted to pay that forward by reminding people of how great these ladies are; we all owe them so much.”

The album reunites Kandace with Larry Klein, Grammy legend and producer of her brilliant debut LP Soul Eyes. In addition, a stellar cast of guest artists has joined with Kandace to make this album a truly special experience. Most notably, Norah Jones sings a duet with her on the classic ballad “Angel Eyes”. “It was incredible to have one of my idols sitting right there, playing and singing with me” says Springs. ‘I’m still pinching myself”.

David Sanborn blows a searing solo on the iconic “I Put A Spell On You”, while superstar bassist Christian McBride drops in for a sizzling bass/vocal duet on “Devil May Care”. And the list continues, with memorable contributions from jazz luminaries Chris Potter on sax, Avishai Cohenon trumpet, and rising new star Elena Pinderhughes on flute. “I’m so thrilled that all my friends came out to support me on this project” says Kandace. “Maybe it’s because they could tell how much this music and these artists mean to me”.

—

Entry deadline is January 22, 2023.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**