Voices of Mississippi

Thursday, February 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Pantages Theater, Tacoma

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Voices of Mississippi is an immersive multimedia experience and concert that celebrates the people and art of the southern blues, gospel, and storytelling traditions. Based on and inspired by the acclaimed 2019 double Grammy winning four-disc box set of the same name, Voices of Mississippi, the program features musical performances by notable Mississippi artists: Bobby Rush, Shardé Thomas, Luther Dickinson, and Cody Dickinson, plus archival film and images. The show includes fascinating personal narratives and accounts from Dr. William Ferris, founding director of The University of Mississippi Center for The Study of Southern Culture and former Chairman of The National Endowment for the Humanities.

—

Entry deadline is January 15, 2023.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**

