Highway 99 All Stars

Tuesday, January 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle

The Highway 99 All Stars came into existence with the opening in Seattle of the award-winning Highway 99 Blues Club in 2004. Since then the All-Stars have played numerous shows in and around Seattle at its namesake club, fairs, festivals and special events. The line-up for their shows features players from Seattle and the greater Northwest. While some of the players have done multiple shows over the years, the line-up is a roving cast of “all-stars” bringing solid rhythm and blues and deeply rooted blues music to the stage. For the upcoming Jazz Alley shows, the band will feature six musicians from Seattle, Portland and Phoenix. With three different singers; harmonica, guitars, bass, keys and drums, the show will feature solo spots, duo turns and the full band.

Bob Corritore is considered among the top traditional blues harmonica players on the scene today. His style passionately carries forward the old school of playing that Corritore learned as a young man directly from many of original pioneers of Chicago Blues. His sympathetic, yet fiery harmonica playing is featured on over 100 releases to date, on labels such as VizzTone, Delta Groove, Delmark, HighTone, HMG, Blue Witch, Blind Pig, Earwig, Ruf, Putumayo and many others. Additionally he is the owner of the Rhythm Room, the radio show host of “Those Lowdown Blues” on KJZZ, the founder of Southwest Musical Arts Foundation, the editor and main writer of the Bob Corritore Blues Newsletter, an official endorser of Hohner harmonicas, a Keeping The Blues Alive award recipient, a Grammy-nominated harmonica player and producer, an honorary member of Collectif Des Radios Blues, and a great fan of, and active participant in blues music in general. His album Bob Corritore & Friends / Harmonica Blues won a 2011 Blues Music Award, in 2012 Bob received a Living Blues Award in their Harmonica category and in 2019 won a Blues Blast Music Award for Best Traditional Blues Album for his release Don’t Let The Devil Ride.

Lisa Mann hails from Portland, Oregon and is a award winning blues bassist, songwriter and singer. Influenced by the likes of Etta James, Koko Taylor and Bonnie Raitt, Lisa has released four albums of her own and is a two-time Blue Music Award winner. She fronts her own band in addition to being a first call player for many all-star shows. She is a member of the Cascade Blues Association Hall of Fame and her most recent release placed first in the Blues category for unsigned artists. She has won awards in Europe as well as the states.

