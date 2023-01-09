ANGÉLIQUE KIDJO’s REMAIN IN LIGHT the Talking Heads classic

Friday, February 17 at 8 p.m.

Roseland Theater, Portland

Global pop star and 5-time Grammy winner Angélique Kidjo has partnered with 2015 Grammy producer of the year Jeff Bhasker (Kanye West, The Rolling Stones, Beyonce) for a full circle re-imagining of Talking Heads’ 1980 landmark album Remain in Light. The original album, considered to be one of the greatest albums of that decade, was influenced by music from West Africa, notably Fela Kuti’s Afrobeat. This remarkable new collaboration is a radical statement and positions the Benin-born artist as she’s never been heard before.

The diverse cast of collaborators on the album includes Fela Kuti’s musical director Tony Allen on drums, Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig singing in Kidjo’s native tongue of Fon, Black Panther film score percussionist Magatte Sow, Blood Orange’s Davonté Hynes, the Antibalas horns with arrangements by Martin Perna, legendary studio bassist Pino Paladino, Angélique’s longtime guitarist Dominic James, African jazz guitarist Lionel Loueke among others. The album artwork was conceptualized by noted African American visual artist Kerry James Marshall, who counts the original album as an important creative touchstone.

In 2017, Kidjo premiered this musical project at New York’s Carnegie Hall and at Bonnaroo (David Byrne came out of the audience to sing with her during the Carnegie Hall show). The shows were met with rave reviews, and she continues to perform the album in concert throughout the world.

