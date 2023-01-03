SHMP and KNKX Present: Piano Starts Here- The Music of Carole King and Nicky Hopkins

Wednesday, January 18 at 7:30 p.m.

The Royal Room, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Join us for our next installment of Piano Starts Here, featuring the music of Carole King and Nicky Hopkins. Carole King is one of the most successful and celebrated songwriters in history, also an accomplished pianist. Nicky Hopkins was one of the most celebrated studio pianists in history, also a songwriter.

The Piano Starts Here series highlights the work of some of the most prolific and talented composers and pianists to have ever tackled the instrument. Each of the performances brings together Seattle’s finest pianists to perform the works of the artist selected for that evening on the Royal Room’s Steinway B grand piano. Past PSH performances have highlighted the work of Sonny Clark, Thelonious Monk, Duke Ellington, Sun Ra, Annette Peacock, Bill Evans, Mary-Lou Williams, Fats Waller, Herbie Hancock, Alice Coltrane, Herbie Nichols, and countless others.

Curated by Wayne Horvitz and Alex Guilbert. Hosted by Alex Guilbert.

—

Entry deadline is January 8, 2023.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**

