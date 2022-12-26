The Manhattan Transfer 50th Anniversary and Final World Tour

Thursday, January 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

The Manhattan Transfer has achieved an incomparable career of pop and jazz hits, a legacy that defines the group as it celebrates its 50th Anniversary. The legendary quartet has won 10 Grammy Awards out of 20 nominations and has been inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame.

In 1981, they became the first group ever to win Grammys in both Pop and Jazz categories in the same year – Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for “Boy From New York City” and Best Jazz Performance for Duo or Group for “Until I Met You (Corner Pocket).” The dozen Grammy nominations they received for their Vocalese album in 1985 were second to Michael Jackson’s Thriller as the most nominated album in one year.

Their dynamic performances and sense of style have led them to become one of the most iconic music groups in the world. With their enduring creativity, energy, and joy in their music, the group has joined the pantheon of the entertainment industry.

Recognized for their unique sound, The Manhattan Transfer has also recorded with an impressive array of artists, including Tony Bennett, Bette Midler, Smokey Robinson, Laura Nyro, Phil Collins, B.B. King, Chaka Khan, James Taylor, and Frankie Valli.

The group was born when Tim Hauser was paying his bills as a New York City cab driver. He aspired to form a vocal harmony quartet that could authentically embrace a variety of musical styles and still create something unique in American popular music. In his taxi he met the next members of the group – Laurel Massé and Janis Siegel. Alan Paul, who was appearing in the Broadway cast of Grease at the time, was recommended as an additional male voice. The four of them became The Manhattan Transfer on October 1st, 1972.

