Seattle Men's Chorus Holiday Falala-liday
- Friday, December 23 at 7:30 p.m.
- Benaroya Hall, Seattle
Seattle’s holiday tradition is back with glitter, lights and carols! Deck the Halls with more fa-la-la than ever. Come out for nostalgia, hilarity, a Christmas Conga and an unforgettable sing-along.
—
Entry deadline is December 18, 2022.
