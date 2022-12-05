HANDEL’S MESSIAH

Friday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Symphony Tacoma, Tacoma

St. Charles Borromeo Parish

Geoffrey Boers, conductor

Symphony Tacoma Voices (Geoffrey Boers, director)

Leann Conley-Holcom, soprano

José Luis Muñoz, countertenor

John Marzano, tenor

Jacob Herbert, bass

A holiday tradition for Symphony Tacoma!

Perhaps the world’s most well-known and beloved choral work, Handel’s Messiah has transcended its time and place to become a “work of the people” shared by audiences and musicians around the world. Originally a feature of the Easter holiday, Messiah has become a Christmas season classic. Audience members customarily stand during its most well-known segment, the “Hallelujah Chorus,” following the tradition set by King George II who, according to legend, leapt to his feet when he first heard it.

This year’s performance will be conducted by Geoffrey Boers and performed by Symphony Tacoma musicians and vocalists of Symphony Tacoma Voices. Featured soloists include Leann Conley-Holcom, soprano; Jose Luis Munoz, countertenor; John Marzano, tenor; Jacob Herbert, bass.

Entry deadline is December 11, 2022.

