Charges filed against two teens in fatal Seattle school shooting

KNKX Public Radio | By Lilly Ana Fowler
Published November 14, 2022 at 6:29 PM PST
Ingraham High School Shooting Student Protest IMG_1706.JPG
Steve Albertson
/
KNKX
Students attended a rally and marched against gun violence in downtown Seattle on Monday. Two boys, ages 14 and 15, suspected of being involved in the fatal shooting at Ingraham High School last week are currently in custody.

The King County Prosecutor’s Office is charging a 14-year-old with murder and a 15-year- old with unlawful possession of a gun in connection to a shooting at Ingraham High School last week that left one student dead.

Police say a fight in the school bathroom eventually led to the fatal hallway shooting. There were several other students in the hallway at the time.

According to law enforcement’s account, a 17-year-old victim, who has not been identified, had his back turned to the shooter and was defenseless the whole time. They say video evidence shows the victim falling to the floor and the shooter running out of the school with the gun still in his hand.

The charging documents reference an autopsy reporter that shows bullets struck the victim five times. One of the gunshots entered the left side of the victim’s head, and traveled to his neck. The other shots hit the victim’s legs and arm.

The documents also say the King County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death a homicide.

King County ProsecutorIngraham High Schoolschool shootingSeattle Police
Lilly Ana Fowler
Lilly Ana Fowler reports on social justice issues for KNKX. She previously worked for the nonprofit news site Crosscut — a partner of KCTS 9, Seattle’s PBS station. Reach her at lfowler@knkx.org.
