New voices for Weekend Edition at KNKX

KNKX is happy to announce some exciting changes to our local hosts for Weekend Edition Saturday and Sunday.



Meet Vivian McCall, your new Sunday host.

Sunday mornings will bring a new voice to the air, with our very own Vivian McCall taking over local hosting duties on Sunday's NPR Weekend Edition.

Vivian is originally from Texas and moved to Seattle last year to be our Morning Edition producer. She's spent the majority of her journalism career in Chicago, contributing to The Chicago Tribune, WBEZ and National Geographic.

She has an eye (and ear!) for a great story and a wonderful sense of humor. You can hear some of that in the recent reporting she's done:

Of her new role on Sunday mornings, Vivian says, “There are very few trans voices on public radio and even fewer trans women. I believe representative newsrooms tell better stories and I'm proud to do my part in providing the deepest, most accurate coverage possible. But I also love to have fun with sound and bring you the coolest science stories I can find.“

You can hear her every Sunday morning on KNKX at 88.5 FM.



Dave Meyer moves to Saturday

Long-time host Dave Meyer, who has been in radio 43 years and with KNKX for 35 years, will move to Weekend Edition Saturday. Over the years, Dave has hosted both Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

He says, "Now I've come full circle and am once again sharing the airwaves with Scott Simon on Saturdays."

"KNKX has an incredible team to bring you the news every weekend morning before we shift over to special programming and jazz," said KNKX News Director Florangela Davila.

"Thank you for spending your weekends with Vivian, Dave, and everyone at KNKX."