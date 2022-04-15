KNKX Presents Orca Rescue! A Special Event About Springer the Orphaned Orca

Twenty years ago a young orca named Springer was discovered near Seattle - lost, alone and 300 miles away from home. Six months later she was rescued, rehabilitated and returned to her pod on the north end of Vancouver Island. Today she is thriving, with two calves of her own. It's the only successful orca reunion in history! The story is told in a new middle-grade nonfiction book Orca Rescue! by local author Donna Sandstrom.

On May 22 at 2 p.m. in The Forum at Town Hall Seattle, join us for this special event featuring a presentation and discussion with members of Springer's team, hosted by KNKX Environment Reporter Bellamy Pailthorp. Hear the story firsthand from the people who lived it, and learn how you can help orcas today. The event is free and family friendly, and will include an audience Q&A. All ages welcome! Can’t attend in person? We’ll also live stream the event. Registration details will be available in early May. Elliott Bay Books will be on site selling copies of Orca Rescue! You can get your copy signed by Donna Sandstrom after the event.

Do you have a question about Springer? We'd love to hear it. We might use your question in the Q&A at the event. Call the Springer Hotline at 206-260-1080 and leave a message, or you can submit your question here.

Listen to Bellamy's story about Springer's rescue.

