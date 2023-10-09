Donate
Washington hires Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen

KNKX Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published October 9, 2023 at 1:49 PM PDT
In this March 29, 2016, file photo, Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen speaks during a news conference in New Orleans. Washington is working to finalize the hire of Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen to fill its vacant AD position, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of a deal were still being worked out. An official announcement was planned for Monday.
Gerald Herbert
/
AP
Washington hired Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen on Saturday to fill its vacant AD position.

He will replace Jen Cohen, who left Washington for Southern California in August, not long after the Huskies announced they would be following USC and leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten next year.

Now Dannen will oversee that transition at Washington. The school said Dannen will start Monday and a news conference to introduce him at the Seattle school is scheduled for Tuesday.

“Throughout this process, the passion, love and spirit of the UW was evident in every conversation, as was the alignment necessary for comprehensive success," Dannen said in a statement. "We will compete for championships, and we will provide an unmatched experience for our student-athletes. The future has never been brighter for Husky Athletics, and I am humbled to steward the next chapter in our storied history.”

The Iowa native has been with Tulane since 2015. He has served on various NCAA committees in recent years, including the Division I Transformation Committee and the Football Oversight Committee.

During his time at Tulane, Dannen hired football coach Willie Fritz and helped turn the Green Wave into one of the strongest Group of Five programs in the country in the American Athletic Conference.

Before his time at Tulane, Dannen was athletic director at Northern Iowa.

The Associated Press
