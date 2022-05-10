© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Sports

The Seattle Kraken’s inaugural season: a losing record, success off the ice and draft potential

KNKX Public Radio | By Kirsten Kendrick
Published May 10, 2022 at 5:00 AM PDT
Kraken first season.jpg
Ted S. Warren
/
The Associated Press
A fan holds a sign that reads "Thank you inaugural Kraken team," during the second period of a NHL hockey game between the Seattle Kraken and the San Jose Sharks, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Seattle.

The National Hockey League's draft lottery happens Tuesday. It will determine the order of selection for the first 16 picks in the first round of the 2022 draft in July. The Seattle Kraken are expected to be major players in the draft.

With the team's inaugural season now in the books, KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick sat down with Seattle Times' NHL reporter and columnist Geoff Baker to talk about the highs and lows.

Geoff Baker's new book about the Kraken, "Rising from the Deep: The Seattle Kraken, a Tenacious Push for Expansion, and the Emerald City's Sports Revival," is available for presale now. It comes out in November.

Sports KNKX originalSeattle KrakenNHL
Kirsten Kendrick
