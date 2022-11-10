© 2022 Pacific Public Media

South Sound

Tacoma cops charged in Manny Ellis' death put on credibility issues list

KNKX Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published November 10, 2022 at 11:50 AM PST
Manuel-Ellis-Tacoma-Police-Restraint-Death
Tony Overman/AP
/
Pool The News Tribune
This photo combination shows Tacoma police officers Christopher Burbank, left, Matthew Collins, center, and Timothy Rankine via video during their arraignments in Pierce County Superior Court in Tacoma, Wash., Friday, May 28, 2021. Three Washington state police officers pleaded not guilty Friday in the death of Manuel Ellis, another Black man who pleaded for breath under an officer's knee. (Tony Overman/The News Tribune via AP, Pool)

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A spokesperson for the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said the office this month added the three Tacoma police officers charged in the March 2020 killing of Manuel Ellis to a list of law enforcement with credibility issues.

The addition of Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins and Timothy Rankine to the “potential impeachment disclosure” list, or Brady List, includes the charging documents filed by the state Attorney General’s Office in 2021, which cite video and witness accounts of the officers beating Ellis before his death, The News Tribune reported.

The documents will be provided to defense attorneys if those officers are used as a witness in a criminal trial.

Washington Coalition for Police Accountability spokesperson Leslie Cushman said a stigma exists about being labeled a “Brady officer,” which references a 1963 Supreme Court decision that says prosecutors can’t withhold material evidence from defendants.

“They can keep on working and they still get promotions, but they are not reliable in court," Cushman said.

Burbank and Collins have pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter. Rankine has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter. All three are scheduled to face trial in January. The officers remain on paid leave.

The Washington State Patrol took over the investigation into the incident following the revelation that a Pierce County deputy had helped restrain Ellis. The state Attorney General’s Office charged the officers.

A spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department did not respond to multiple requests from the newspaper for comment.

Tags
South Sound Manuel EllisTacoma Policepolice accountability
The Associated Press
The Associated Press (“AP”) is the essential global news network, delivering fast, unbiased news from every corner of the world to all media platforms and formats. On any given day, more than half the world’s population sees news from the AP. Founded in 1846, the AP today is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering. The AP considers itself to be the backbone of the world’s information system, serving thousands of daily newspaper, radio, television, and online customers with coverage in text, photos, graphics, audio and video.
See stories by The Associated Press
