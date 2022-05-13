© 2022 Pacific Public Media

South Sound

Pierce County deputy shoots, seriously injures man, 19

KNKX Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published May 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM PDT
Pierce County

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Pierce County deputy shot and wounded a 19-year-old man Thursday who was driving a vehicle wanted in an armed carjacking and robberies, authorities said.

The man was shot near Frederickson after he fled from a traffic stop, The News Tribune reported.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department reported the shooting on Twitter about 10:50 a.m., saying all deputies were OK. The department said the Pierce County Force Investigation Team would investigate.

The shooting happened at about 10:37 a.m., according to a Pierce County Force Investigation Team statement. About 15 minutes earlier, a deputy spotted the vehicle and the force team statement said the person inside the vehicle was considered armed and dangerous.

A traffic stop was initiated but the driver fled, according to the statement. Traffic slowed the driver but investigators said the driver rammed vehicles to continue driving.

Investigators said the driver then exited the vehicle and got on a motorcycle. Seconds later, a sheriff’s sergeant radioed that shots were fired. The man was shot once and hospitalized with serious injuries, the statement said. It's unclear what specifically led up to the shooting.

A firearm was recovered at the scene. It’s unclear to whom it belonged.

The deputy, whose name hasn't been released, was placed on paid administrative leave.

The Associated Press
