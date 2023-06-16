You're Invited to the KNKX/Seattle Open House this Summer!

KNKX is moving to our beautiful new home on Western Avenue between Pike Place Market and the Seattle waterfront, situated above the Pike Street Hillclimb. With this new location, KNKX will be positioned as a cultural center and community connector, which includes state-of-the-art studios, Studio X (performance studio), and breathtaking views of the waterfront. KNKX’s new location enables us to better connect listeners in the region to our music and news programming, studio sessions, events, and more.

Save the date – join us for our open house on Saturday, August 26. Special activities throughout the day include self-guided tours, live music, news Q&A's, a guest appearance by NPR Morning Edition host Michel Martin, BirdNote presentations (including a live raptor!), meeting your favorite KNKX on-air hosts, and cupcakes, too! You can also record a message about why you love KNKX, and write a note on our open house wall for posterity. KNKX’s open house will bring together folks from around the region: listeners; local businesses; our neighbors in the West Edge district, Pike Place Market and the waterfront; artists; and civic leaders. You won’t want to miss it!

We’ll have timed entry from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sign up below and you'll be notified when early bird registration is available so you'll have first choice of time slot.

Here's some helpful information for accessing KNKX's new Seattle studios.