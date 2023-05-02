Guided by model mentors, the Auburn Mountainview High School jazz band swings

It’s good to be in the room when it happens – when a young artist receives just the right mentorship to put them over the edge with their performance.

And that’s exactly what happened at the KNKX School of Jazz studio session with the Auburn Mountainview High School jazz band.

The ensemble's trumpeter was tasked with leading the beautiful ballad “My One and Only Love.” But the notes that had come easily in previous rehearsals, weren’t coming easily the day of the session.

The entire band – and mentor Jeff Chang – patiently waited and talked through the challenges, until the notes arrived in the take you hear above.

Saxophonist Jeff Chang and band director Derek Pyle demonstrated good instruction and mentorship firsthand, gently leading the young group through a studio recording experience.

Chang came alongside the musicians, literally playing in the horn section. He cheered on the other soloists and gave the kind of feedback you see when jazz groups work, and grow, together. Pyle’s fun groovy arrangements had a "swinging '60s" vibe, making it impossible to hold still on “Watermelon Man” and “Pick Up the Pieces.”

During the interview portion of the session, the group answered questions about what the music they listen to and how they found jazz and blues. Their wonderfully articulate responses gave a clue as to the future of jazz – and the future looks good indeed.

Musicians:



Jeff Chang (mentor) - alto saxophone

Matthew Firman - alto/baritone saxophones

Nayu Isaacks - clarinet/alto saxophone

James Chavez - trumpet/flugelhorn

Connor Williams - trombone

Jalen Hicks - guitar

Scarlet Hopkins - keyboard

Justin Hovey - bass

Eliezer Mordo - bass

Joseph Wilcher - drums/percussion

Irene Chen - drums/percussion

Jasmin Cox - percussion

Songs:

